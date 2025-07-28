US Condemns French Probe Into X as Threat to Free Speech

US officials strongly rebuked the French government’s criminal investigation into X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, accusing the company of foreign interference.

The US State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor voiced its opposition on X, revealing that a French prosecutor was seeking details about X’s algorithm and had classified the platform as an “organized crime group.”

This decision has ignited a defense of free speech, with US officials asserting, “Democratic governments should allow all voices to be heard, not silence speech they dislike. The United States will defend the free speech of all Americans against acts of foreign censorship.”

The investigation, which was launched by Paris cybercrime prosecutors on July 11, focuses on potential crimes like data manipulation and the use of automated systems within an alleged criminal operation.

It follows two complaints from January, including one from French MP Eric Bothorel, who is a member of President Emmanuel Macron’s party. Bothorel claimed that since Musk’s acquisition of X, the platform had seen a reduction in diverse viewpoints and more direct interference from Musk himself in its management.

X has denied the accusations, calling them politically motivated and saying it would not comply with the prosecutor’s demands for access to its algorithm or real-time data. The company reaffirmed its position, stating, “X categorically denies all allegations” and further accused the investigation of distorting French law to advance a political agenda and stifle free expression.