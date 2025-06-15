Biometric Surveillance Expands in Sports: US Open and Clippers’ Intuit Dome Embrace Facial Recognition

Biometric surveillance is quietly becoming an integral part of everyday life, with the world of sports now serving as a proving ground.

At the US Open in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, spectators are once again being offered “frictionless” entry through a system that captures their facial data. The US Golf Association has renewed its partnership with FortressGB and Wicket to implement chip-reader and facial recognition ticketing technology at this year’s tournament.

Amanda Weiner, managing director of global media and ticketing at the USGA, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “We know that people are here to watch the best players in the world, not stand in lines. That’s core to why we invest in this technology.”

But this convenience-oriented framing glosses over a deeper concern: the normalization of biometric tracking at leisure events where expectations of privacy should be higher, not diminished.

Spectators can still tap a pass or phone to enter, but Wicket’s face-based access system takes it a step further. Those who enroll their biometric data ahead of time can bypass traditional checks entirely, an approach marketed as seamless.

It also facilitates access for staff and players, but the wider implications of such systems collecting, storing, and processing facial data remain unaddressed.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, the NBA’s Clippers are accelerating this trend at their new Intuit Dome. Operated by Halo Sports and Entertainment, a company owned by Clippers chairman and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, the venue collects data under the banner of personalization.

The stadium takes this data-driven model further by measuring decibel levels at individual seats to identify and reward the loudest fans. Personalized screens greet visitors as they walk in.

The legal and ethical dimensions of this technology have become impossible to ignore.

With no unified national framework, responsibility has fallen to the states, creating a fragmented and inconsistent approach.

While marketed as fan-friendly enhancements, these systems are reshaping the social contract between the public and the spaces they occupy. What’s offered as convenience may, in time, prove far more costly in terms of privacy surrendered.