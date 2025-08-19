US Treasury Weighs Digital ID Verification in DeFi Under GENIUS Act

The US Treasury is exploring whether decentralized finance (DeFi) smart contracts should include embedded digital identity checks, a move that would fundamentally alter how anonymity and privacy function in blockchain-based ecosystems.

This initiative stems from the recently enacted Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, which not only establishes a regulatory path for dollar-backed tokens but also mandates that stablecoin issuers comply with anti-money laundering laws, including Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

As part of the law’s rollout, the Treasury has issued a formal request for public feedback on novel techniques to detect illicit finance involving digital assets.

One of the methods now on the table is coding identity verification directly into DeFi protocols.

The options listed in the Treasury’s consultation include government-issued identification, biometric data, and so-called “portable digital identity credentials.”

Smart contracts could be designed to check for such credentials before allowing a transaction to proceed. Blockchain monitoring and analytics tools are also under review.

Comments are due by October 17. After that deadline, the Treasury will submit a report to Congress and may issue proposed rules.

The backdrop to this effort is the GENIUS Act itself, which represents Washington’s first full-scale legislative response to digital assets. The law, signed by President Donald Trump after passing with broad bipartisan support, focuses on stablecoins, digital tokens tied to the US dollar, and imposes new federal standards. These tokens must now be backed one-to-one by safe, liquid assets, like cash or US Treasuries.

While the crypto industry spent years and millions lobbying for regulatory clarity on stablecoins, the final compromise came with substantial strings attached. Under the law, permitted stablecoin issuers are now considered financial institutions for purposes of the Bank Secrecy Act.

This means they must identify users, monitor transactions, and report activities to federal authorities, transforming them into potential surveillance nodes for the US financial system.

Despite the GENIUS Act being a pro-innovation law, privacy advocates are raising alarms over its far-reaching implications. Public blockchains already expose all transactions, but the requirement to verify identities adds a layer of personal traceability that didn’t previously exist. Once a wallet address is linked to a user’s real identity, all historical and future transactions tied to that wallet become observable in full detail.