X Challenges Indian Court Ruling Upholding Censorship Takedown Portal

X is pushing back against an Indian court decision that it says opens the door to unchecked censorship.

The company is contesting a ruling that it argues would force compliance with potentially millions of takedown demands, without giving those targeted any opportunity to defend themselves.

The dispute centers on a government-run system called Sahyog, an online portal that allows officials to issue removal orders to platforms like X and Facebook.

While the portal is described by authorities as a way to streamline communication between the government and tech companies, X has condemned it as a tool for silencing speech through secretive means.

According to the company, Sahyog gives police and other officials the ability to demand content removal “based solely on allegations of ‘illegality,’” and all without oversight from the courts.

In a public statement, X said it was “deeply concerned” about the portal’s design, claiming it lets authorities “issue arbitrary takedown orders through a secretive online portal.”

The platform warned that refusal to comply could expose it to criminal charges. “We will appeal this order to defend free expression,” the company declared.

This latest court challenge follows the Karnataka High Court’s decision to reject X’s earlier attempt to block the use of Sahyog.

The portal’s introduction has raised broader questions about the balance of power between governments and the platforms that host public speech.

X’s resistance is not new. The platform has repeatedly pushed back against Indian government efforts to control online content.

In both 2022 and 2024, it fought legal battles over takedown orders targeting posts and accounts.

The company also came under pressure in 2021 when, during massive protests, it initially agreed to remove several accounts but later reversed course. Indian officials responded with threats of imprisonment for Twitter employees.