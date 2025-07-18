Explosive Report Urges Australia to Regulate the Internet at Its Core

Australia may soon face a sharp increase in government control over digital communication if the proposals outlined by Reset are adopted.Tech Australia are adopted.

The group, known for championing stricter regulation of online platforms, has issued a revised report urging the federal government to grant regulators far-reaching powers over major tech companies.

Among their demands are the authority to levy substantial fines, compel platforms to redesign core systems, and even shut down digital services across the country.

The latest edition of Reset.Tech’s policy paper lays out this agenda clearly, with pages 26 through 29 calling for regulators to have what it calls “effective notice and takedown powers.”

Given that the eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, already holds some power to demand content removal under the Online Safety Act, this wording indicates a strong push for expanded authority.

The document is aimed directly at the Albanese government and is framed as a contribution to shaping digital legislation during the current parliamentary term.

The authors claim a systemic overhaul is required, one that moves beyond individual content moderation and instead focuses on the underlying architecture of online platforms. Reset.Tech argues that features such as algorithmic amplification, platform design, and advertising models contribute to widespread harm and should be subject to regulatory control.

The report outlines concerns ranging from tech-fueled addiction and sleep disruption to vulnerabilities that allow scams to flourish. To address these issues, Reset.Tech calls for regulators to intervene at the level of product design, presenting a model akin to consumer safety standards applied to digital services. They insist that only this kind of deep structural oversight can lead to long-term user protection.