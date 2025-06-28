Brazil’s Supreme Court Just Declared War on Free Speech Online

Brazil’s highest court has handed down a ruling that significantly expands the legal liability of social media companies for content shared by their users, marking a sharp shift toward tighter controls on digital speech in the country.

The decision compels platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and X to swiftly remove posts that contain “hate speech,” incite violence, or promote so-called “anti-democratic acts” as soon as they are flagged, sidestepping the need for a court order.

We obtained a copy of the ruling for you here, (English here).

This controversial judgment, passed by eight of the 11 Supreme Court justices, abandons Brazil’s prior approach, which held platforms accountable only when they ignored judicial orders to take down illegal content.

…