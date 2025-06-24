Congress Probes California for Sharing Sensitive Health Data with LinkedIn

Federal legislators are calling on California’s state-run health insurance exchange to explain how it ended up sending sensitive personal data to LinkedIn, a social media platform owned by Microsoft.

The demand follows a troubling investigative report that exposed how information entered by users on Covered California’s website was being funneled through ad tracking tools.

The data, quietly harvested via the LinkedIn Insight Tag, included intimate health details such as whether a user identified as transgender, was pregnant, visually impaired, or had endured domestic abuse.

In some cases, the information also revealed the use of multiple prescription medications. These disclosures took place over more than a year before the trackers were reportedly removed.

