Clicky

Reclaim The Net Logo
Subscribe
Sign In

Join the pushback against online censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance.

UK’s Nudge Unit and UNSW Launch “Prebunking” Framework to Counter Refugee, Migrant, and Pro-Trump Immigration Narratives

Prebunking becomes the new frontier in narrative control as governments and think tanks refine the art of shaping public perception.

Illustration of a magnifying glass highlighting a red checkmark inside a square box, over various blue-toned documents or forms in the background.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

The Behavioural Insights Team (BIT) – a company with ties to the British and other governments and originally known as the “Nudge Unit” – has teamed up with researchers from the Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney.

The result is a report titled, “Countering misinformation about refugees and migrants: An evidence-based framework,” which was presented on March 11 during a speed briefing event.

The goal of the collaboration is to develop a framework that would allow for “prebunking misinformation” about migrants and refugees in Australia.

More: The Shadowy “Nudge Units” Working Online to Manipulate You from Afar

Unlike debunking, which is supposed to correct false information, “prebunking” is a dystopian concept of an “arbiter of truth” controlling the narrative by influencing how people perceive information about certain topics, in essence, “training” the public in advance to react to information in the desired way.

A decision tree diagram titled 'Decision tree for countering misinformation' starting with a decision point labeled 'Misinformation is...'. It branches into 'Expected' leading to the strategy 'Prebunk' with a structure of 'Motivational warning and refutational preemption'. The other branch labeled 'Already out there' leads to a decision point asking 'Is the misinformation prominent, persuasive and proximate?'. If yes, it leads to the strategy 'Debunk' with the structure 'Fact, Myth, Fallacy, Fact'. If no, it leads to the strategy 'Reframe the agenda' with the structure 'Amplify stories you want to tell'. A legend shows decision points in orange, strategies in blue, and structures of the strategy in teal.

The Kaldor Centre wants to influence public opinion against what the framework labels as misinformation about migrants and refugees, but also the so-called “Trump-style” immigration policies.

While announcing the report, this research organization shared that it hopes it will be put to use not only in Australia but also in other countries facing similar issues.

“We all need to fight misinformation in our conversations about refugees and migration, but sometimes we struggle to find the right response. This framework takes the guesswork out of it,” said Kaldor Centre Director Daniel Ghezelbash.

The partner in this endeavor, BIT, is closely associated not only with the British government – that created the “Nudge Unit” in 2010, and then four years later formed a separate company while maintaining a one-third ownership stake.

The rest was owned by Nesta, a charity that also has deep ties with a number of governments, including the UK, the US, and Canada, via millions of dollars it receives in funding each year. In 2021, Nesta became the sole owner of BIT.

But the British government used its services during the pandemic when BIT was accused of being behind the government’s “grossly unethical tactics to scare the public into Covid compliance.”

Among BIT’s clients are state and city governments in the US, as well as government agencies in many countries, the UK and Australia included. In addition, BIT works with the United Nations, World Bank, Big Tech companies (Meta being one of them), Sky media group, and many other large organizations, businesses, and NGOs.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Logo with a red shield enclosing a stylized globe and three red arrows pointing upward to the right, next to the text 'RECLAIM THE NET' with 'RECLAIM' in gray and 'THE NET' in red

Join the pushback against online censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance.

Read more

SUPPORTERS:

Reclaim The Net Logo

Defend free speech and individual liberty online. 

No thanks
Login

Share this post