Epic Triumphs as Judge Orders Google to Open the Android Gates

Judge James Donato has ruled against Google in the Epic v. Google case, declaring the tech giant must dismantle several anti-competitive practices within its Android ecosystem. This ruling mandates Google to significantly open the Google Play Store environment by allowing better integration and visibility of third-party app stores and other competitive measures from November 1st, 2024, to November 1st, 2027.

The verdict demands Google stop exclusively tying its payment system to app distribution on Google Play, a major victory for Epic Games and potentially for users that want to get apps from alternative and non-Big Tech-controlled app stores.

We obtained a copy of the injunction for you here.

Google must also abstain from various forms of exclusive financial incentives that it previously employed to maintain dominance. This includes prohibiting exclusive launch deals with developers and discouraging pre-installation agreements targeting device makers and carriers.

Epic Games, on the same day it took legal action against Apple, sued Google back on August 13th, 2020. The premise of the lawsuits stemmed from both companies’ abrupt removal of Fortnite from their respective app stores, following Epic’s introduction of an alternative in-app payment method that circumvented the 30 percent commission typically charged by both stores. This ignited a fervent anti-monopoly campaign dubbed #FreeFortnite, propelling the legal challenges forward. Unlike the case against Google though, Epic’s case against Apple fell short.

Judge Donato emphasized the necessity of a leveled competitive field, citing internal Google documents that revealed even giants like Amazon struggled against Google Play’s vast network effects. With the new adjustments mandated by the court, rival app stores might finally have the platform required to thrive.

Concerns linger as Google has signaled an intention to appeal.