Eyebrows Are Raised About X’s Partnership With Pro-Censorship Group

The debate surrounding online free speech is once again ignited as allegations arise regarding X, previously known as Twitter. Critics claim the social media monolith’s “brand safety” advertising strategies, influenced by a potentially censorial group, could surpass the boundaries permitted by federal law.

The contentious group in focus is the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), referred to by X’s recent collaborator, Integral Ad Science (IAS). As the crafting of X’s ad policies involves GARM’s input, Republican Congressional members have raised concerns that the organization may violate US antitrust law by censoring certain speech online.

As reported by The Washington Examiner, Jim Jordan, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, ordered a subpoena to obtain records detailing the potential online censorship activities of GARM and the World Federation of Advertisers, a marketing conglomerate.

Following a decline in advertisers, X announced an alliance with IAS with hopes of driving ad revenues. IAS, which works with the controversial Global Disinformation Index (GDI), scans content for advertisers to determine it safe for their brands. GDI is infamous for hampering conservative media outlets’ access to advertising dollars.

GARM’s controversial framework, aimed at deterring harmful online content, encompasses a “brand safety floor” and a “suitability framework” that broadly categorizes inappropriate materials for advertisers.