US Condemns Prosecution of Finnish Lawmaker Over Bible Verse Tweet

Finland’s prosecution of Päivi Räsänen has drawn sharp condemnation from the US State Department, which labeled the charges “baseless” and included a Bible verse in a rare public gesture of support.

This comes as Finland’s Supreme Court prepares to hear a case widely regarded as a test of whether expressing religious beliefs can be treated as a criminal act in a democratic nation.

The Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor made its position clear on X, stating: “In a democracy, no one should face trial for peacefully sharing their beliefs. The case against Finnish MP Päivi Räsänen, which accuses her of hate speech for simply posting a Bible verse, is baseless, as two courts have unanimously found.”

The post included a verse from Matthew 5:11: “Blessed are you when others revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account.”

Räsänen, a medical doctor and longtime parliamentarian who served as Finland’s Interior Minister, was first charged in 2021 under the section of the Finnish criminal code that addresses “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Prosecutors accused her of “agitation against a minority group” based on a 2019 tweet quoting scripture, comments during a live radio program, and a 2004 church pamphlet. Bishop Juhana Pohjola was also charged with publishing that pamphlet.

Despite being acquitted unanimously by two lower courts, both defendants are now back in court due to a continuing appeal from Finnish prosecutors.

The state has dropped the charge tied to the radio interview but continues to press the case over the tweet and pamphlet.

Räsänen expressed appreciation for the US government’s support: “I’m thankful that the US State Department has taken note of my case and expressed its support. In a free society, it should never be a crime to share a Bible verse or express beliefs rooted in faith.”

Reflecting on the toll the legal process has taken, she added: “The burden of the legal ordeal of the past few years has been challenging, but I remain hopeful that justice will prevail not only for me, but for the wider principle of free speech in Finland. No one should face criminal charges for peacefully voicing their convictions.”

Räsänen also praised the broader implications of the US involvement. “I applaud the US administration for speaking out in defense of freedom of expression worldwide and for engaging in robust diplomacy to that end,” she said to ADF International.

The upcoming Supreme Court hearing has become a focal point in an international discussion about freedom of conscience and expression.

While Finnish authorities continue to argue that certain religious speech can be criminally prosecuted, outside pressure is growing for the country to reverse course and reaffirm its commitment to open debate and individual liberty.