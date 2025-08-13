Clicky

  • 10:09 PM ET

Fortnite Set to Storm Back Onto iPhones in Australia After Landmark Court Ruling

Epic’s win cracks open Australia’s walled gardens, letting Fortnite slip back onto iPhones.

Bright promotional Fortnite scene with the white FORTNITE logo across the sky and a colorful cast: a yellow race car and purple dragon at left, an explosion and shopping cart with a player and banana mascot, a camo-helmeted chicken holding a pickaxe, and three stylized avatars—one with blue hair and spray cans and another with headphones and a guitar—at right.

Fortnite will once again be playable on iPhones in Australia, following a significant court ruling that targeted Apple and Google’s control over mobile app distribution.

The federal court found both companies had leveraged their dominant positions, and steep in-app purchase commissions of up to 30 percent, in ways that harmed competition.

Epic Games’ chief executive Tim Sweeney revealed on X that the title will arrive on iOS via the Epic Games Store, though no launch day is set. He noted the timing will depend on how the company navigates the changes brought on by Australia’s antitrust decision.

Screenshot of a verified user's Twitter post announcing victory in Australian antitrust proceedings against app-store operators and saying Fortnite will return to Australia via the Epic Games Store, with a quoted Epic Games Newsroom tweet saying the Epic Games Store and Fortnite will come to iOS in Australia after a court found Apple and Google abused control over app distribution; timestamps show Aug 12, 2025 and 114.6K views.

The ruling stems from two separate lawsuits Epic filed against Apple and Google, one in late 2020, the other in early 2021, which were later merged before Justice Jonathan Beach.

While Beach concluded that both firms’ marketplace practices undermined competition, he dismissed claims that their actions breached consumer protection laws or amounted to “unconscionable conduct,” a term used for behavior considered severely unfair or oppressive. The full decision, running more than 2,000 pages, has yet to be released publicly.

Dark-mode screenshot of a tweet from Epic Games Newsroom announcing that the Epic Games Store and Fortnite will come to iOS in Australia after an Australian court found Apple and Google abused control over app distribution and in‑app payments, calling it a win for developers and consumers; timestamp Aug 12, 2025, 2:47 AM, 131.2K views.

Google spokesperson Dan Jackson welcomed the court’s decision to reject Epic’s demand for mandatory third-party store access within Google Play and the removal of security safeguards.

Still, he said the company disagreed with the court’s view of its billing model and certain past business arrangements. Apple took a similar position, expressing approval at some parts of the outcome while disputing others, and insisting the App Store remains both competitive and safe for users.

Epic’s broader legal fight began in the United States on August 13, 2020, producing mixed results. Against Apple, the company came away with only partial victories, though Apple may still be forced to loosen its App Store rules after failing to comply with a previous order.

The case against Google turned out far differently: a jury found in late 2023 that the Play Store and its billing system were operated as an illegal monopoly, and that verdict was upheld in July by a Ninth Circuit appeals panel. If Google cannot secure a delay or fresh review, it could face sweeping changes to its Android business.

Fortnite was originally pulled from Apple’s App Store in 2020, but has since made selective returns, including on iPhones in the EU through the Epic Games Store last year and a brief reappearance in Apple’s marketplace this May. With the Australian decision, the game’s comeback is now poised to reach yet another major market.

