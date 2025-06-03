FTC Expands Antitrust Probe Into Ad Industry Groups Over Alleged Demonetization Censorship Collusion

A federal antitrust investigation into the coordinated efforts of advocacy groups and advertising coalitions has gained momentum, as the Federal Trade Commission sharpens its focus on whether Media Matters for America and its allies may have worked together to isolate Elon Musk’s X platform through organized advertiser withdrawals.

The probe is focussed on whether these groups crossed legal boundaries while attempting to impose their content standards on platforms through economic pressure.

Reclaim The Net previously reported that the FTC is not only examining Media Matters but also sending document demands to nearly a dozen other organizations tied to the ad industry and media oversight.

Ad Fontes Media has confirmed to the New York Times that it was among them. Its CEO, Vanessa Otero, said her group received a formal request from the FTC on May 20, part of what the agency described as an inquiry into “possible collusion.”

The investigation, which began with concerns over whether advocacy networks violated antitrust law, now appears to be exploring the mechanics of how advertising pressure is applied to shape online discourse.

Specifically, the FTC is demanding that Media Matters turn over communications with groups such as the World Federation of Advertisers and the now-disbanded Global Alliance for Responsible Media. The focus is on whether these organizations collectively orchestrated a broad boycott of X following Musk’s 2022 takeover.

This request marks a sharp escalation in the probe, raising questions about whether efforts to enforce so-called “brand safety” standards have crossed from advocacy into illegal coordination. The FTC’s letter indicates that investigators are weighing whether groups evaluating “misinformation” and “hate speech” engaged in behind-the-scenes alliances that could violate the Sherman Act.

At stake is the growing use of economic levers to control which voices remain visible online.

Musk has openly accused watchdogs and industry alliances of conspiring to label X as an unsafe platform, thereby scaring off major brands. He has filed multiple lawsuits, including a 2023 defamation case against Media Matters, accusing the group of manufacturing misleading evidence of ad placements next to offensive content.

According to X’s legal team, the scenarios cited in the report were carefully staged and misrepresented the actual user experience.

That Media Matters report, which claimed corporate ads were appearing next to antisemitic posts, triggered an immediate response: Apple, Disney, IBM, and Paramount were among the companies that quickly pulled their ads from X.

Media Matters has denied all wrongdoing and insists its reporting reflects legitimate brand concerns. It has responded with a lawsuit of its own, filed in California, alleging that Musk is using the courts to retaliate against the organization’s journalism. The group says it has already spent millions defending itself.