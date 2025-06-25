Germany’s Federal Administrative Court has struck down the Interior Ministry’s controversial ban on Compact magazine, ending a legal battle that began after an extraordinary and unprecedented move by former Interior Minister Nancy Faeser to silence one of the country’s most outspoken right-leaning publications.

The prohibition, enacted last year, was enforced through early morning police raids targeting Compact staff, the wholesale seizure of the magazine’s property, and a categorical ban on disseminating any of its symbols.

Faeser’s ministry attempted to frame the initial reversal as a “heavy blow against the far-right scene,” releasing a statement that accused Compact of “spiritual arson” and intent to overthrow democracy, rhetoric that leaned more on inflammatory accusation than constitutional reasoning.

Jürgen Elsässer, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, contested the ban immediately, and the court initially suspended the prohibition during its review.

