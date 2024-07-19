Free Speech is Under Fire as Germany Silences Compact Magazine

German authorities have taken decisive action against Compact, the nation’s most influential right-wing publication, by shutting it down amid growing calls to ban the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which shares close ties with the magazine. This step by the government aligns with a broader campaign against the publication and its associated political factions.

Compact magazine is a monthly political magazine published in Germany. It also has a website and social media channels. It was founded in 2010 by Jürgen Elsässer, a journalist who previously worked for various leftist publications but later shifted to right-wing ideologies. The magazine is known for its populist right-wing stance, often focusing on topics such as anti-globalization, criticism of US policies, and strong opposition to immigration.

The crackdown began in the early hours of Tuesday when the interior ministry declared the magazine banned and police conducted raids on related addresses across four German states. According to the ministry, Compact’s content, which included “racist, anti-minority, historically revisionist and conspiracy theory-laden” material, played a significant role in inciting hatred against minorities, promoting a vision of the German nation exclusive to ethnic Germans.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized the government’s resolve against those she termed “intellectual arsonists.” She stated, “Our signal is quite clear: we will not permit people to define in ethnic terms who belongs to Germany and who does not.” This action, however, has been met with fierce criticism from several AfD politicians, who argue that it represents an overreach of government power and an attack on free speech. Hans-Christoph Berndt, the party’s lead candidate in Brandenburg where Compact was based, likened the government’s tactics to those of “an authoritarian police state.”

This event could be a precursor to more extensive measures against the AfD, with mainstream politicians increasingly concerned about the party’s recent successes, including a strong showing in the European Parliament elections and significant gains in eastern Germany.

Yet, there remains considerable skepticism among centrist politicians about the potential repercussions of a ban, fearing it might undermine democracy and inadvertently bolster populist right-wing elements. The constitutional court has set a high legal threshold for banning a party, emphasizing that any party must demonstrate a direct and active threat to the liberal democratic order, with a realistic chance of achieving its unconstitutional aims, to be considered for prohibition.

The decision by German authorities to ban Compact magazine, a significant voice in the country’s right-wing media landscape, raises critical concerns about the censorship of free speech and the responsibilities of the press.

The principle of press freedom is a cornerstone of democratic societies, intended to safeguard the media’s role as a watchdog against governmental overreach and a platform for diverse viewpoints. When a state decides to shut down a publication, even one as contentious as Compact, it risks impairing this foundational principle. While the content of Compact was criticized for allegedly inciting hatred, the complete suppression of the magazine is a heavy-handed approach that stifles more than just allegedly harmful speech.

Such developments are particularly concerning at a time when institutions face threats from various forms of populism, which themselves often exploit the notion of “protecting” the public from dangerous ideologies to justify curbing civil liberties.