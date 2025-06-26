The German State Just Raided 170 People for Their Social Media Posts

A wave of coordinated police raids swept through Germany at dawn yesterday, not to apprehend violent offenders or disrupt terror plots, but to pursue individuals who dared to post politically incorrect remarks online.

The sweeping operation, led by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), targeted roughly 170 homes across the country. Phones, tablets, and computers were seized from suspects whose alleged offense was nothing more than expressing strong or offensive opinions, many aimed at politicians.

This annual crackdown, now a routine part of the German state's law enforcement calendar, stems from paragraph 188 of the criminal code, updated in 2021 to criminalize insults against political figures.

Under this revision, a disparaging comment about a public official can carry a prison sentence of up to three years.

