Germany’s CDU Pushes Real-Name Social Media Mandate and ID Checks

Germany’s governing CDU is preparing to discuss a proposal that would fundamentally alter the architecture of online speech by tying it to verified real-world identities.

At the upcoming federal party congress in Stuttgart on February 20 and 21, the Schleswig-Holstein branch of the Christian Democratic Union, the party of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, will push not only for a minimum age for social media (which would require users to show ID) but for a “Klarnamenpflicht” that would require users to register with their real names and confirmed identities.

This identity mandate is key to the motion. The state association led by Minister President Daniel Günther argues: “A real-name requirement creates greater accountability, facilitates legal enforcement, and strengthens trust in digital discourse.”

It further claims that such a rule would strengthen protection for young people online. The proposal also states: “The anonymity of the internet fosters hatred, incitement, and criminal behavior.”

If adopted, the requirement would compel platforms to authenticate users against official identification or comparable verification systems. Age checks for minors would likely depend on the same infrastructure. That means collecting and storing legally attributable identity data at scale. Anonymous or pseudonymous participation would no longer be the default condition of online engagement.

Alongside the real-name demand, the motion calls for “a statutory minimum age of 16 years for open platforms, flanked by mandatory age verification.” A ban for those under 16 takes “into account the special developmental needs of young people,” the text explains, citing the “Australian model” as a template.

Australia enacted such legislation in December 2025, requiring platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and X to block accounts belonging to millions of users under 16 and introduce ID checks.

The CDU motion frames its broader objective as a need to “organize the digital public sphere.” It declares: “The CDU stands for a free, but responsible digital order.” It also states that freedom of expression requires state “Leitplanken” (guardrails).

General Secretary Carsten Linnemann has publicly endorsed the age restriction. “I am in favor of social media from the age of 16,” he told Bild newspaper. “We must protect children in the digital world from hate, violence, crime, and manipulative disinformation.”

Within the coalition government, consensus is not guaranteed. Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig of the Social Democratic Party of Germany has indicated openness to the concept, while other Social Democrats oppose it.

The CDU’s motion commission recommends referring the proposal to internal party bodies, including the Federal Committee for Digital Affairs and the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, before any legislative step.

The European Commission has warned that additional national platform obligations beyond the Digital Services Act are a “clear no-go,” adding: “The DSA regulates that.”