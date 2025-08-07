Gina Carano Settles Lawsuit With Disney and Lucasfilm Over Mandalorian Firing, Potential Return Teased

Gina Carano’s high-profile legal fight with Disney and Lucasfilm has come to a close, ending years of dispute over her removal from The Mandalorian.

The former MMA fighter had accused the studios of discrimination and wrongful termination after she was fired from the Star Wars franchise following her social media posts.

On Thursday, Lucasfilm confirmed that both sides had reached a deal. With the settlement, one of Hollywood’s most visible clashes over political expression online ends quietly.

“With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future,” the company said in a statement, suggesting that Carano could soon be back on screens.

It also described her as “well respected” by colleagues and praised her work ethic and conduct on set.

No financial details were released.

Carano has publicly addressed the resolution, calling the settlement “the best outcome for all parties involved” and expressing hope that it will “bring some healing to the force.”

In a statement shared on social media, the actress thanked Elon Musk for financing her lawsuit, describing him as “a man I’ve never met” who performed “this Good Samaritan deed” without asking for anything in return.

Carano also acknowledged her legal team at Schaerr|Jaffe for guiding her “through this unknown territory,” and said she was “humbled and grateful to God” for what she described as a favorable resolution.

She went on to thank supporters for their “unrelenting” encouragement throughout her career, calling them “the heartbeat that has kept my story alive.” Looking ahead, Carano said her ambitions remain in the arts and hinted at future creative projects, adding, “Yes, I’m smiling.”

Carano’s lawsuit, filed in 2024, claimed Disney and Lucasfilm singled her out for refusing to go along with the companies’ positions on issues like opposition to preferred pronouns and claims of election fraud.

She highlighted how male co-stars who posted inflammatory political content were left alone, pointing to social media posts from Pedro Pascal, one of which compared President Donald Trump to Hitler. Pascal’s contracts with Disney were extended for a Mandalorian movie, and Pascal was invited into the Disney Marvel franchise as part of the Fantastic Four.

The complaint also asserted Carano was pressured to meet with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and dozens of “LGBTQ+” employees, a meeting she declined shortly before her firing.

The controversy that led to her dismissal erupted in 2021 after she posted a message online stating, “most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

That post came on the heels of others in which she ridiculed mask mandates during COVID-19 and suggested the 2020 presidential election had been marred by fraud.

Her legal battle drew financial backing from Elon Musk, who has pledged to support people claiming workplace retaliation for their activity on his platform, X.

Carano, who was earning $25,000 per episode with an additional $5,000 bonus, sought not just damages but also a court order that would have forced Lucasfilm to recast her role.

Disney maintained throughout the case that it had the right to cut ties with actors whose public statements might alienate fans, but a judge ruled against Disney allowed the case to move forward.

Testimony was set to have come from several notable figures in the Star Wars orbit, including Pascal, Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, Kennedy, and Lucasfilm executive Lynne Hale.