JAWBONE Act: FCC Democrat Backs Cruz Anti-Censorship Bill

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FCC member Anna Gomez has been describing what happens when a federal regulator leans on broadcasters over programming it dislikes.

This month, she endorsed the JAWBONE Act, a Ted Cruz bill that would let the broadcasters and platforms on the receiving end of that pressure haul federal officials into court and collect money from them.

Punchbowl News reported the endorsement on July 14. The bill Gomez is backing, S. 4749, carries the name Justice Against Weaponized Bureaucratic Overreach to Networked Expression, which nobody will ever say out loud, and it was introduced on June 11 by Cruz and Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden.

It would make it unlawful for any federal agency, or any officer or employee acting “under color or pretense of office or employment,” to coerce or attempt to coerce a broadcaster, an online platform or an AI provider into taking what the text calls a content action, meaning adding, altering or deleting speech.

Coercion is defined broadly as “to take a harmful, hostile, or unfavorable action, to imply the possibility of taking such action, or to threaten such action.”

The prohibition reaches conduct undertaken “for the purpose of, or if a reasonable person would understand the coercion or attempted coercion to be for the purpose of, incentivizing the broadcaster or provider to take a content action.”

The bill then lists eight factors a court should weigh in deciding whether something counts as coercion. Read them against the record built in Missouri v. Biden and the fit is almost exact.

Courts are told to consider the word choice and tone of the communication, whether the official had regulatory or enforcement authority over the recipient, whether the communication referred to adverse consequences, whether it was public or private, whether it carried a disclaimer saying it lacked legal force, and whether it led the recipient to act contrary to its own policies.

Two of the eight cut the government’s way, asking whether the communication carried “a factual statement without legal force that could be useful to the decision-making of the recipient” and whether it “was for the purpose of aiding compliance with existing law.”

The findings concede the point: “not all government communication to a private speech platform is coercive.” The government does not need a license over Facebook to have leverage over it. It has Section 230 and it has the antitrust division.

Consider what that leverage produced in the summer of 2021. Rob Flaherty, the White House director of digital strategy, ran a sustained campaign of emails and meetings aimed at Facebook’s moderation of COVID content.

The Fifth Circuit found he had demanded internal policy details at least twelve times, pressing the company on what content was being demoted, what interventions it was making, and what measurable impact any of it had.

He told the company the White House was “gravely concerned” that Facebook was “one of the top drivers of vaccine hesitancy,” accused it of running a “shell game,” and, when an answer was slow, wrote: “Are you guys fucking serious? I want an answer on what happened here and I want it today.”

The private pressure had a public companion. On July 16, 2021, President Biden said the platforms were “killing people.” Four days later the White House communications director said the administration was “reviewing” Section 230 and that the companies “should be held accountable.”

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had already described antitrust enforcement as an existential threat to his company. Internal Facebook messages produced in the litigation show executives reading the signal exactly as it was sent, one of them calling the standoff not “a great place for us to be” and asking colleagues for “creative thinking on how we can be responsive to their concerns.”

The company then expanded what it removed. Judge Terry Doughty of the Western District of Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction on July 4, 2023, describing the campaign as Orwellian. The Fifth Circuit trimmed the order but agreed that the White House, the Surgeon General’s office, the CDC and the FBI had likely crossed the constitutional line, and on rehearing added CISA to the list.

Under the JAWBONE Act, the doctors and posters whose accounts were throttled could sue over all of it, and so could Facebook. The bill creates a private right of action in federal district court, allows compensatory damages plus attorney fees and litigation costs, permits equitable relief, and bars punitive damages.

It move the burden onto the government to prove that one of the exceptions applies, those being lawful investigations, warrants, and directions about an agency’s own official accounts. No official is “immune from liability on the basis of a finding that the agency, officer, or employee had a subjective belief that the information” at issue “was not lawful expression protected by the First Amendment.”

State attorneys general can sue “as parens patriae on behalf of natural persons residing in the State.”

None of that helped the plaintiffs who actually brought the case. The Supreme Court ended it on June 26, 2024, ruling 6 to 3 in Murthy v. Missouri that they lacked standing because they could not trace any particular deletion to federal pressure rather than to the platforms’ own initiative.

The bill attacks that evidentiary trap.

Then there is the disclosure regime, which is where the bill either works or collapses. NIST would have a year to write standards for logging government communications with broadcasters, platforms and AI providers.

The Office of Science and Technology Policy would build a portal, and every agency would have to feed it new or previously unreported communications at least once every 120 days, including through employee self-reporting. OSTP would publish a “publicly accessible, searchable website” carrying a detailed description of each communication, one that “summarizes the contents” and “identifies all requests, whether implied or express, for content actions.”

Congress gets more than the public does: “the full, unredacted record of all covered communications” goes to the chairs and ranking members of the two commerce committees at least once a fiscal year.

Inspectors general would audit compliance every two years, and a platform that thinks it has been leaned on can file a complaint through the same website without retaliation, which OSTP must forward to the relevant inspector general and the commerce committees within 15 days.

Two holes are already visible. The public gets summaries written by the government about its own conduct, not the underlying communications. And redactions run through the Freedom of Information Act exemptions, which is a wide door. The bill does require that a description carry “markings detailing the specific exemption under which such redactions were made” and that the material be “unredacted when an exemption is no longer applicable.” Whether anyone checks is a separate question.

The indemnification provision is the strangest part. If a federal official loses a jawboning case, the federal government pays the judgment.

The Justice Department represents the official on request, and the government “shall indemnify the officer or employee for any verdict, judgment, or other monetary award.” The official pays personally only if a court finds he “acted in a willful and wanton manner,” at which point he also reimburses the government for his own defense. The people whose speech was deleted would be funding the settlement through their taxes.

Cruz and Wyden are selling the same text to opposite audiences and neither is hiding it. Cruz’s statement was about the Biden administration and CISA, saying it weaponized the agency “to pressure Big Tech into ‘canceling’ Americans who spoke out against vaccine mandates and election fraud.”

Wyden’s statement named the sitting president. “The most blatant example is Trump threatening cable companies because he doesn’t like their late-night shows, but jawboning isn’t partisan, and it isn’t new,” Wyden said.

The statute would not distinguish between them, which is the point of writing rules rather than grievances.

The bill is in the Senate Commerce Committee, which Cruz chairs, so its author controls whether it moves. Gomez’s own position is thinner.

Her term expired on July 1, two days after the Supreme Court ruled 6 to 3 in Trump v. Slaughter that the president can remove FCC commissioners without cause, removing the argument she had said she would use to fight a firing. She remains in holdover status. Her response was to point out that the Court had, in a companion decision, “protected the Federal Reserve from political interference while leaving media regulators exposed,” and to say she intends “to keep doing that work for as long as I am able to serve.”