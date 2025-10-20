Graham Linehan Cleared After Heathrow Arrest as CPS Drops Case After Free Speech Controversy

Graham Linehan, the Irish writer best known for Father Ted and The IT Crowd, says police have now confirmed he will face no further action following his controversial arrest at Heathrow Airport last month.

The 57-year-old comedy creator had been arrested by armed officers after landing in London from Arizona, accused of using social media to incite violence, a claim now dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Linehan’s arrest became a flashpoint in a growing concern over the decline of free speech in modern Britain.

What might have been a brief police encounter instead exposed a deeper problem: the creeping normality of criminal investigations into words rather than actions.

The image of an airport surrounded by armed officers confronting a comedy writer for tweets struck many as absurd, even dystopian.

In a post on X, Linehan announced that “the police have informed my lawyers that I face no further action in respect of the arrest at Heathrow in September,” adding that “after a successful hearing to get my bail conditions lifted (one which the police officer in charge of the case didn’t even bother to attend) the Crown Prosecution Service has dropped the case.”

He credited the Free Speech Union for its support and vowed to “hold the police accountable for what is only the latest attempt to silence and suppress gender critical voices on behalf of dangerous and disturbed men.”

The writer’s detention caused a storm of outrage online, with many viewing it as another sign of Britain’s tightening grip on speech around gender debates. JK Rowling came to his defense, describing the arrest as “utterly deplorable.”

Police had linked their investigation to three tweets written by Linehan earlier this year. One, posted on April 20, read: “If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls.”

Following his release, Linehan said he had been taken to hospital because the stress “nearly killed” him, claiming his blood pressure was measured at over 200mm Hg.

He later described the Heathrow arrest as “the greatest mistake they could have made,” insisting that five armed officers had confronted him unnecessarily.