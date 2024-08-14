Letitia James Demands Big Tech Curb Election “Misinformation”

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been actively campaigning for stricter controls on AI and social media platforms, invoking concerns about “misinformation.”

James has a history of social media censorship demands that have faced allegations of First Amendment violations.

ABC News reports that James has contacted key players in the AI industry, such as Google, Meta, and OpenAI, through a letter, urging them to implement mechanisms that could restrict what she defines as misleading and deceptive speech related to elections.

“While misinformation has been a concern in past elections, with the rise of gen AI, barriers that prevent bad actors from creating deceptive or misleading content have weakened dramatically,” said the letter, sent to social media and AI companies, including Google, Meta, and OpenAI.

“As tens of millions of voters in the U.S. seek basic information about voting in this major election year, X has the responsibility to ensure all voters using your platform have access to guidance that reflects true and accurate information about their constitutional right to vote,” it reads.

James has proposed an in-person meeting to discuss these strategies more thoroughly, calling for cooperation while hinting at possible enforcement actions, which further raise censorship alarms.