Meta is Ending Instagram Direct Message End-to-End Encryption

Meta is quietly dismantling one of its few genuine privacy commitments. Starting May 8, end-to-end encryption for Instagram direct messages disappears, taking with it the one technical guarantee that kept those conversations private from Meta itself.

“If you have chats that are impacted by this change, you will see instructions on how you can download any media or messages you may want to keep,” the company said in a help document, framing the loss of message privacy as a data export problem. Collect your things, the walls are coming down.

The feature being removed was never universal anyway. End-to-end encryption for Instagram DMs had been available only in certain regions, not enabled by default, since Meta began testing it in 2021 as part of what CEO Mark Zuckerberg called his “privacy-focused vision for social networking.”

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That vision apparently has an expiration date. Meta also made encrypted DMs available to all adult users in Ukraine and Russia in February 2022, weeks after the Russian invasion began. That access, too, is ending.

The timing is revealing. TikTok told the BBC last week that it has no plans to bring end-to-end encryption to its DMs, arguing that privacy makes users less safe. Meta is now arriving at the same destination from a different direction.

The stakes are straightforward. End-to-end encryption means only the people in a conversation can read it, a technical lock that excludes the platform, third parties, and anyone who might later obtain a warrant.

When that lock disappears, Meta and its employees can read Instagram DMs, law enforcement can subpoena them, and advertisers may eventually benefit from what gets learned.

Instagram users who relied on encrypted DMs have until May 8 to decide what to archive. After that, their private conversations are Meta’s to read.