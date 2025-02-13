Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Demands Google Restore “Gulf of Mexico” Name, Threatens Legal Action

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has demanded Google reverse its decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” for US users on Google Maps, warning that Mexico may pursue legal action if the company refuses to comply.

The tech giant implemented the name change in alignment with a policy decision made under former US President Donald Trump’s administration. While the alteration only affects users in the United States, Sheinbaum has been vocal in her opposition, saying that the “Gulf of Mexico” is an internationally recognized name.

On Thursday, Sheinbaum criticized Google for failing to address Mexico’s previous complaints, stating that the US decree behind the name change should only apply within American jurisdiction, specifically within 22 nautical miles of its coast.

“If necessary we will file a civil suit,” Sheinbaum added, according to local press. “Our legal area is already looking into what that would mean, but we hope that [Google] reconsiders.”

For Mexican users, Google Maps continues to display the traditional “Gulf of Mexico” label, while users outside the US and Mexico see both names.

Google Maps and Apple Maps frequently adjust place names based on a user’s location, reflecting geopolitical sensitivities and regional naming disputes. A well-known example is the body of water between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula. Internationally recognized as the “Persian Gulf,” this name is strongly upheld by Iran, which considers it historically and culturally significant. However, several Arab nations, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, refer to it as the “Arabian Gulf” to assert their own regional identity.

Depending on where a person accesses digital maps, they may see one name or the other, highlighting how cartographic decisions can be shaped by political influence. Despite these variations, it is rare for a national leader to demand that a company change a name outside their own jurisdiction. Typically, such disputes are handled through diplomatic channels rather than direct intervention in corporate policies.

