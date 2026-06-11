The government’s broadest warrantless surveillance power is set to expire Friday after the House refused to keep it running.

Lawmakers voted down a three-week extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Thursday, 218 to 198, with 19 Republicans joining most Democrats against it and seven Democrats crossing over in support.

Speaker Mike Johnson had fast-tracked the bill under a process that needed a two-thirds majority, so the lopsided count sank it. The House then left town for a scheduled weeklong recess, which removes any path to a quick fix. Congress has already punted twice since the original April deadline.

The reaction from the program’s defenders followed a familiar script. They raised the same alarm at earlier deadlines and the catastrophe never showed up.

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When Congress last renewed the authority in 2024, the law slipped past its midnight deadline and lapsed for under an hour before the Senate restored it and the surveillance kept running through the gap.

The warnings are back this week regardless. Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, pressed for renewal ahead of the World Cup and backers keep noting that Section 702 feeds more than half of the president’s daily intelligence briefing.

“Democrats in the Senate are playing political games right now with the lives of Americans,” Johnson told reporters Wednesday. “It’s a very dangerous situation.”

What actually arrives at midnight Friday is legal limbo, not a blackout.

The FISA court signed off on the current collection in March and that order runs until 2027, so the machinery keeps operating on permission it already holds.

The court’s authorization runs for another year and the program continues whether Congress acts or not. The honest word for the risk is uncertainty, the kind that government lawyers and company lawyers argue over, and uncertainty does not sound like an emergency. So the defenders reach for “going dark” instead.

What sunsets at midnight is all of Title VII of the surveillance law, which carries separate powers the government uses to spy on Americans living abroad.

The people calling this a threat to national survival are the same people who will not pair a renewal with a requirement to get a warrant before pulling up an American’s messages.

A power treated as too important to pause for a week turns out to be not important enough to put under a judge. The fight has never been about keeping the program alive. It is about keeping it free of oversight.

Section 702 was sold as a way to spy on foreigners. It does more than that now. Intelligence agencies use it to search Americans’ communications without a warrant, including the backdoor searches where an investigator names a foreign target who happens to know a US person and then reads the American’s messages on the strength of that link.

Agencies also buy Americans’ data from private brokers, skipping the warrant process altogether. The reforms Congress keeps refusing to attach would force a warrant before those searches and close the broker loophole.

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon has argued for years that an unreformed program is the real danger. “Every day that Section 702 is in effect without reforms is a day that Americans’ rights are under threat,” he said in a statement Wednesday night, released after Senate Republicans blocked his proposal for a five-week extension tied to new transparency requirements.

“If there is going to be an extension of these authorities, there needs to be some guardrails or at least some transparency that would allow Congress and the American people to understand the abuses that have taken place and the need for reforms.”

The parts of FISA that handle genuinely urgent cases do not expire here either. Traditional electronic surveillance, physical searches, pen registers, business records, and the emergency provisions all sit outside the expiring section and keep working.

Any target dangerous enough to justify the floor speeches can be surveilled through an individualized court order based on probable cause, which is the process the Fourth Amendment was built around. That leaves the program’s defenders in an awkward spot. A target is apparently important enough for days of apocalyptic warnings, yet not important enough to bring before a judge.