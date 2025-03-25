Steven Crowder Leaves YouTube for Rumble Live, Citing Censorship and Surging to #1 in US Live Streams

For creators, pulling away from Big Tech platforms like YouTube is often a tough decision. These companies have had years — sometimes decades — to refine their technology, giving them a major edge in everything from video delivery to search algorithms. Their monopoly-like dominance means they typically have entrenched infrastructure and, perhaps most importantly, access to enormous built-in audiences. For creators trying to grow their reach and revenue, staying plugged into Big Tech can feel like a necessary evil — even as frustration mounts over censorship and vague community guidelines. But doing this only cements the status quo.

The tide is starting to shift. Steven Crowder’s decision to move his daily show exclusively to Rumble is just one example of a growing number of creators who are giving alternative platforms a real shot. By doing so, they’re not only reclaiming control over their content and message, they’re helping chip away at the entrenched power of Big Tech.

Crowder, a comedian and political commentator, has officially severed ties with YouTube for live broadcasting, making Rumble the exclusive platform for his daily show. The move marks a bold statement in the battle over online censorship, as Crowder joins a growing list of creators seeking refuge on platforms that prioritize free expression over algorithmic suppression.

Crowder, known for his outspoken views and combative style, delivered the announcement in a video shared on both YouTube and X, clarifying that the departure from YouTube live streaming wasn’t temporary — it was permanent.

“This is the cancellation of YouTube. Rumble owns live. YouTube is dead. And we’re helping put the nail in the coffin,” Crowder said in his message to fans. He emphasized that YouTube’s enforcement policies had become an untenable obstacle, stating, “We don’t want YouTube to get our money. We don’t want YouTube to get the live viewership. And YouTube just makes it impossible. I can’t tell you how many times we’ve been suspended.”

Crowder’s frustration echoes the sentiments of many content creators who feel that Big Tech platforms have strayed too far into policing speech, often under vague or inconsistently applied “community guidelines.” His departure from YouTube represents not just a shift in strategy, but a rejection of what he sees as systemic censorship.

The transition to Rumble is already showing results. On his very first day of live streaming exclusively on the platform, Crowder skyrocketed to the top of StreamCharts’ “Top Live USA Streams Right Now” leaderboard. While live, his stream pulled in 118,000 viewers — dwarfing Twitch streamer Mizkif, who held the second position with just over 23,000 viewers.

Encouraging his audience to join him on Rumble, Crowder pointed to the platform’s improved user experience: “Go watch on Rumble. Download the app. It is seamless. I know many of you went there maybe a year and a half ago. It has improved leaps and bounds. And we can say whatever we want.”

Crowder highlighted that his Tuesday stream was the number one live stream in the USA, as shown by Stream Charts.