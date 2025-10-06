Indonesian Government Restores TikTok’s License After Platform Shares User Data

TikTok has handed over a broad collection of user data to Indonesian authorities, a move that cleared the way for the platform’s operations to resume in the country after a brief suspension.

The company acted under pressure from regulators following its failure to cooperate during a volatile stretch of anti-government demonstrations in late August.

According to government officials, the data shared included analytics on traffic behavior and signs of potential online gambling.

The request was triggered by a surge in livestream activity tied to the protests, which erupted after public anger over political perks collided with the fatal police killing of a motorcycle delivery driver.

Currently owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, TikTok is deeply embedded in Indonesia’s digital life, with over 100 million users and a rapidly growing e-commerce arm.

Authorities revoked its license last week after the platform did not supply information about user activity during the period from August 25 to 30. Police reported that some TikTok users live-streamed protest scenes and used the broadcasts to solicit digital gifts or payments from viewers.

On Monday, officials confirmed that TikTok submitted data showing the number of such livestreams and how much money they generated.

Alexander Sabar, a director general at the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs, said in a written message, and as reported by Bloomberg: “The summary data provided is aggregate data, not specific to a particular user, and therefore cannot be used to track or monitor individuals — including accounts broadcasting demonstrations.”

He said the ministry’s primary interest was in activity tied to online gambling and other prohibited uses of the platform.

Technology companies around the world are often cautious when responding to government data requests.

Firms such as Meta and Google typically weigh these demands against potential backlash from users and the risk of exposing proprietary systems.

For TikTok, the situation carries added sensitivity. Concerns have persisted in the United States and elsewhere over the possibility that the Chinese government could compel ByteDance to share data for national security reasons.

TikTok has consistently stated that it protects user data and adheres to local laws. In a statement released Friday, the company said it is “committed to ensuring that our platform provides a safe and responsible experience for the community in Indonesia.”

TikTok did not provide additional comment following the license restoration.

A government letter had informed TikTok that it had failed to fulfill data-sharing obligations under local law.

The company responded on September 23, explaining that internal data protection policies limited what it could release. That explanation did not satisfy the government at the time, which moved forward with the suspension.

However, officials made it clear that TikTok could resume full operations if it agreed to provide the required information.

After further discussions, TikTok delivered a broader set of aggregate data that included information on livestreams conducted during the unrest.

This allowed the government to reinstate the company’s license. Alexander Sabar, a senior official from the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs, confirmed the reinstatement, calling the original suspension a procedural action and noting that the issue had been resolved once TikTok complied.