US State Department Blasts Graham Linehan UK Arrest as Break from Democracy

Comic writer Graham Linehan’s arrest by British police has drawn sharp criticism from the US State Department, which says the move signals a worrying shift away from democratic freedoms in the UK and across Europe.

The 57-year-old comedy writer was detained at Heathrow Airport by armed officers after returning from a trip to the United States, questioned over three controversial posts he shared on X.

The posts, which involved criticisms of transgender ideology, have caused public outrage over the expanding reach of British speech laws.

Reacting to the incident, a US State Department spokesperson warned The Telegraph that such actions reflect a broader crackdown on expression in countries that claim to uphold liberal democratic values. “The United States believes that protecting freedom of expression is critical to any democratic, self-governing nation – this includes protecting voices that challenge the status quo or the government.”

Linehan, best known for co-creating the TV series Father Ted, said he was treated “like a terrorist” and held in a cell for half a day. His detention followed a string of posts, one of which urged people to take action if a trans-identified male entered a women-only space. Another mocked a Pride march, and a third expressed open hostility toward trans activists.

US officials rejected the idea that Linehan’s statements justified arrest. “This speech is neither ‘threat’ nor ‘violence’ but the basis for democratic governance in free societies,” the spokesperson added.

The arrest is only the latest sign of growing friction between Washington and its closest allies over the tightening of speech laws. Much of the concern centers around legislation like the UK’s Online Harms Bill, which allows authorities to penalize content deemed harmful or offensive, even when no law has been broken.

“Vague prohibitions against ‘grossly offensive’ or ‘harmful’ content are overly broad and restrict protected expression, including political, religious, and civic speech,” the US State Department noted.