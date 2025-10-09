AltStore PAL Plans Expansion to Japan, Brazil, Australia by 2025, UK in 2026

AltStore, the independent app marketplace for iOS devices, is preparing for international expansion, a team buildout, and a major shift into the decentralized social web.

Following a $6 million investment led by Pace Capital, the company is set to grow its operations and extend its presence beyond the European Union.

The platform launched in the EU after the enforcement of the Digital Markets Act, which required Apple to allow third-party app stores.

Since April 2024, iOS and iPadOS users in the region have been able to install marketplaces like AltStore via web browsers such as Safari.

The regulatory change opened the door for AltStore’s growth, positioning it as an early player in the EU’s evolving mobile app landscape.

The new capital will allow AltStore, currently based in New York, to hire additional staff and prepare for entry into other regions including Australia, Brazil, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

These countries are still finalizing or awaiting the enforcement of competition laws that would enable support for third-party app stores.

As it expands geographically, AltStore is also entering the fediverse by launching its own Mastodon server using the ActivityPub protocol.

This move connects the platform to a decentralized network of social apps, allowing users to follow accounts that share updates about apps available through AltStore.

The system works through a JSON file that pushes app update information to the fediverse. Users can follow these app accounts, see updates in their timelines, and interact with them through replies or likes.

Integration with other decentralized networks is also being developed with the help of nonprofit tooling from A New Social.