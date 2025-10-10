Free Speech Advocates Warn EU’s Digital Services Act Enables Pan-European Censorship and Threatens Political Dissent

A controversial EU regulation is drawing fierce warnings from a global group of free speech advocates who argue it paves the way for widespread censorship in Europe and beyond.

The Digital Services Act (DSA), which allows European Union authorities to fine tech companies for hosting content deemed illegal or harmful, has caused concern among 113 public figures who say the law could crush political expression and dissent under an opaque system with vague rules.

In a letter addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the group accused the EU of eroding basic democratic freedoms by turning private platforms into enforcers of state-approved narratives.

The message, led by Alliance Defending Freedom International and sent to Reclaim The Net, warns that the DSA’s structure encourages governments and aligned institutions to police opinions in ways that would be unthinkable under traditional free speech protections.

“Freedom of expression is the cornerstone of democratic societies. It is through the exchange of ideas — including controversial ones — that societies evolve, and public officials remain accountable,” the letter states.

The DSA, passed under the pretext of regulating disinformation and online harm, is set to undergo formal review in November.

Its enforcement mechanisms enable both state actors and private organizations to flag material they believe violates EU or national law.

However, the term “illegal content” remains loosely defined, opening the door to subjective enforcement and political targeting.

The signatories highlighted real cases that reflect a growing intolerance for dissenting views in Europe.

One example is Finnish parliamentarian Päivi Räsänen, who is being prosecuted for expressing her religious views on marriage and sexuality through social media.

According to the letter, the DSA “introduces sweeping mechanisms” that not only allow but encourage cross-border enforcement of restrictive speech laws.

The group emphasized that one EU member state’s most rigid rules could effectively become binding across the entire Union, imposing a lowest-common-denominator standard for expression.

They wrote that the legislation creates “a pan-European censorship infrastructure with loosely defined boundaries and the potential to suppress legitimate democratic discourse.”

Included among the signatories are Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Sam Brownback, Kristen Waggoner, Seth Dillon, Michael Shellenberger, and elected officials from Europe and South America.

Each expressed alarm that the DSA doesn’t merely combat criminal activity but sets up a framework to marginalize politically inconvenient speech.

The coalition is also demanding full transparency around the involvement of third-party organizations that influence content moderation decisions under the DSA.

These NGOs, which help determine whether online content is compliant, are not subject to democratic oversight. The letter calls on the European Commission to reveal how these groups were selected and what standards they apply.

In certain cases, American companies could face enormous penalties under the regulation, including fines of up to six percent of global annual revenue, simply for allowing content that may be lawful in the United States but forbidden under EU speech codes.

The committee has since heard testimony from legal experts who warned that EU regulations are already shaping the way American companies handle speech, thanks to the global influence of European law.

With the DSA already in force and its full review approaching, pressure is building on the EU to defend its commitment to freedom of expression.

Without serious reform, the legislation will serve as a censorship machine under bureaucratic control, weaponized against voices that deviate from approved narratives.