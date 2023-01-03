Glenn Greenwald to bring written reporting and commentary exclusively to Locals

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

The growing video-sharing platform Rumble has announced that journalist Glenn Greenwald will now publish written content, including original reporting and political commentary on its community platform, Locals.

Greenwald, who has one of the top newsletters on Substack, will now move to Locals and publish his written content, along with bonus video content.

The move follows Greenwald launching a new exclusive show on Rumble, called “System Update.” The show streams daily at 7 pm Eastern.

“I am excited to move my long-form writing exclusively to Locals,” said Greenwald. “Locals and Rumble will be the new home for my content, and I look forward to the continued growth of my audience on their platforms as they fight to maintain independence for journalists and other content creators.”

Locals has long been known as a Patreon alternative, offering a more free speech-friendly solution to allow creators to grow their communities. However, the platform last year announced new features, allowing creators to publish written articles on the platform, expanding the type of creators it serves.

“We build everything at Locals with creators in mind,” said Assaf Lev, President of Locals. “More creators are using a variety of media for their work, and we want Locals to be a full-stack solution for journalists and commentators like Glenn who have written and now, video, content.”

Greenwald started his career with a law firm concentrating on First Amendment free speech issues. He began writing on national security issues in October 2005 during the curbing of civil liberties by the George W. Bush Administration in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks. In June 2013, while at The Guardian, he published a series of reports detailing previously unknown information about American and British global surveillance programs based on classified documents provided by whistleblower Edward Snowden.

