Google’s €890m EU Fine and the Wrong Fight in Washington

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Today the European Commission fined Google €890 million for breaking the Digital Markets Act, the law the bloc wrote to pry open its largest online platforms.

€460 million was for self-preferencing in search: the Commission concluded that Google had given its own shopping, hotel, and travel results the prominent placement and the richer display that rival services could not get.

The other €430 million was for the rules Google Play imposes on the developers who sell through it, rules that kept them from telling their own customers about cheaper offers available elsewhere while charging a steering fee above what the law allows.

The Commission ordered Google to stop and to rank outside services on the same terms as its own.

The reaction from Washington arrived before the fine did. Days earlier, twenty-five Republican members of Congress, seven of them on the House trade subcommittee and one its chairman, wrote to President Trump urging him to treat European enforcement as an act of aggression against American business, a tool, they said, of “economic extraction and regulatory coercion.”

They asked him to reach for Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, the statute that lets Washington answer unfair practices with tariffs, and reminded the bloc that “the EU’s access to the U.S. market is not guaranteed.”

The lawmakers also caught the Commission in an awkward inconsistency: Apple, Meta, and Amazon wear the gatekeeper label that pulls them under the law, while the Chinese marketplaces Temu and AliExpress, which reach just as far into European pockets, so far don’t.

The timing sharpened the suspicion, the fine landing hours before a batch of the President’s global tariffs was due to expire. Between the inconsistency and the timing, the charge of persecution has something under it. And yet the conduct Europe fined is the conduct American courts have already condemned, in cases brought by an American company, tried before American judges and an American jury, with no connection to Brussels.

Apple spent the past two years losing to Epic Games in a federal courtroom in California. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers found that the company had willfully violated her 2021 order forbidding it to stop developers from steering customers to cheaper payment options outside the App Store. She threw out the commission Apple had tried to charge on those outside sales and referred the matter to federal prosecutors for possible criminal contempt. “That it thought this Court would tolerate such insubordination was a gross miscalculation,” she wrote; “the cover-up made it worse.” Fortnite was back in the American App Store within days.

Google lost the same fight on the same ground when a California jury decided in December 2023 that the Play Store and its billing system formed an illegal monopoly, and in July 2025 the Ninth Circuit upheld both the verdict and the order that came with it; Google must let rival app stores operate, permit alternative billing, and stop paying companies to keep out of app distribution. Epic’s chief executive called it a total victory. Anti-steering in the App Store, self-preferencing and a closed till in the Play Store; take the European postmark off the charges and they are the same ones a jury in San Francisco already returned.

In May the Supreme Court refused to pause Judge Gonzalez Rogers’s order but in June it agreed to hear Apple’s appeal of the contempt finding, so the question of how far Apple defied the order is still open.

What isn’t open, and what the appeal does not reach, is the 2021 injunction against blocking steering, or the jury’s monopoly verdict against Google that the Ninth Circuit affirmed. The core findings stand. American law looked at what these companies do and called it unlawful; the only live dispute is over how thoroughly Apple flouted the remedy.

Google’s president of global affairs, Kent Walker, called the fine “product degradation driven by a small group of self-serving complainants,” and warned that the law would tear out the search features Europeans love and dismantle the safety protections on Google Play.

It is a practiced move, to describe the loss of your own advantage as a loss to your customer. But the American courts heard that argument and were not moved by it, because the parties actually held down were not Europeans who enjoy an instant hotel price. They were the developers forbidden to tell a buyer where the same subscription cost less, and the rival stores that were paid to stay out of the market.

Which is why the letter to the President picked the wrong law. Reaching for Section 301 over the Play Store fine means threatening a trading partner with tariffs in order to defend conduct that an American jury found illegal and an American judge referred to prosecutors.

Twenty-five members of Congress have arranged themselves behind the proposition that a company’s right to stop developers telling their own customers about a cheaper price is an American national interest. It is not one. It is Google’s interest, and the courts of the United States have already said so.

There is another European law, and on that one the members would be standing on ground their own courts have laid for them. The Digital Services Act does not regulate competition. It regulates speech. It requires the largest platforms to identify and mitigate “systemic risks” arising from their services, a category that runs past illegal material and into content that is perfectly lawful and merely disapproved of, with penalties reaching six percent of global turnover for a company that mitigates too little.

In December the Commission issued its first non-compliance decision under the law, a €120 million fine against X, and that one rested on transparency grounds: the paid blue check, the advertising archive, the data researchers could not get. The proceedings that matter more are the ones still open, the ones about what X leaves up.

American courts have examined what the DSA institutionalizes and found it unconstitutional, in cases where American officials were doing it informally and with no statute behind them at all.

In NRA v. Vullo the Supreme Court held unanimously in 2024 that a regulator may not use the leverage of her office to pressure an intermediary into cutting off a disfavored speaker.

In the Missouri litigation the Fifth Circuit found that federal officials had crossed from persuasion into coercion in their dealings with the platforms over pandemic and election content, though the Supreme Court disposed of the case on standing without reaching that question.

In Moody v. NetChoice the Court treated what a platform chooses to carry as editorial judgment, which is the kind of thing the First Amendment exists to keep the government’s hands off. Put those together and the American position is far from ambiguous. A public official with the power to impose a fine may not tell a publisher what to publish, and calling the instruction a risk mitigation obligation does not change what it is.

Unlike the antitrust fines, this one reaches Americans. The Brussels standard becomes the standard in Ohio by default, not because anyone in Ohio voted for it, and Americans find their speech governed by a law they had no part in passing and no court of theirs can strike down.

There is a fight worth having here, and it is not the one Congress has chosen. On the Play Store the members are defending the conduct their own judiciary condemned; on the Digital Services Act they would be defending a principle their own judiciary has affirmed three times in as many years.

One of those is a trade grievance dressed up as a matter of principle. The other is a matter of principle that nobody in Washington has yet bothered to take seriously enough to dress up as anything.