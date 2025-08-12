US Plan To Copy UK’s Disastrous Online Digital ID Verification Is Winning Friends in the Senate

The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is moving forward in the US Senate with 16 new co-sponsors as of July 31, 2025, reviving a proposal that copies the same type of provision found in the UK’s controversial Online Safety Act, which has caused much backlash across the Atlantic.

In Britain, that measure forces online platforms to implement digital ID age checks before granting access to content deemed “harmful,” a policy that has caused intense resentment over privacy violations, the erosion of anonymity, and government overreach in the realm of free speech.

Now, US lawmakers are considering a similar framework, with more senators from both parties throwing their support behind the bill in recent weeks.

Marketed as a way to shield children from harmful online material, KOSA has gained prominent backing from Apple, which has publicly praised it as a step toward improving online safety. Yet beyond the reassuring branding, the legislation contains provisions that raise serious concerns for free expression and user privacy.

If enacted, the bill would give the Federal Trade Commission authority to investigate and sue platforms over content labeled as “harmful” to minors. This would push websites toward aggressive content moderation to avoid liability, creating an environment where speech is heavily filtered without the government ever issuing direct censorship orders.

The legislation also instructs the Secretary of Commerce, FTC, and FCC to explore “systems to verify age at the device or operating system level.” Such a mandate paves the way for nationwide digital identification, where every user’s online activity could be tied to a verifiable real-world identity.

Once anonymity is removed, the scope for surveillance and profiling expands dramatically, with personal data stored and potentially exploited by both corporations and government agencies.

Advocates of a free and open internet warn that laws like KOSA exploit the emotional appeal of child safety to introduce infrastructure that enables ongoing monitoring and identity tracking. Even with recent changes, such as removing state attorneys general from enforcement, these core concerns remain.

Senator Marsha Blackburn defended the bill, stating, “Big Tech platforms have shown time and time again they will always prioritize their bottom line over the safety of our children.” Yet KOSA’s structure could end up reinforcing the dominance of large tech firms, which are best positioned to implement costly verification systems and handle the resulting data.

The bill’s earlier version stalled in the House after leadership, including Speaker Mike Johnson, questioned its impact on free speech. Johnson remarked that he “love[s] the principle, but the details of that are very problematic,” a sentiment still shared by many who view KOSA as a gateway to lasting restrictions on online freedoms.

If this legislation moves forward, it will not simply affect what minors can view; it will alter the fundamental architecture of the internet, embedding identity verification and top-down content control into its design.

The senators who back the legislation are as follows:

Sen. Blumenthal, Richard [D-CT], Sen. Thune, John [R-SD], Sen. Schumer, Charles E. [D-NY]*, Sen. Klobuchar, Amy [D-MN], Sen. Hickenlooper, John W. [D-CO], Sen. Kelly, Mark [D-AZ], Sen. Hassan, Margaret Wood [D-NH], Sen. Heinrich, Martin [D-NM], Sen. Schatz, Brian [D-HI], Sen. Marshall, Roger [R-KS], Sen. Crapo, Mike [R-ID], Sen. Moody, Ashley [R-FL], Sen. Daines, Steve [R-MT], Sen. Cramer, Kevin [R-ND], Sen. Capito, Shelley Moore [R-WV], Sen. Hyde-Smith, Cindy [R-MS], Sen. Luján, Ben Ray [D-NM], Sen. Cornyn, John [R-TX], Sen. Alsobrooks, Angela D. [D-MD], Sen. Ricketts, Pete [R-NE], Sen. Murkowski, Lisa [R-AK], Sen. Sullivan, Dan [R-AK], Sen. Grassley, Chuck [R-IA], Sen. Collins, Susan M. [R-ME], Sen. Welch, Peter [D-VT], Sen. Lankford, James [R-OK], Sen. Young, Todd [R-IN], Sen. Ernst, Joni [R-IA], Sen. Ossoff, Jon [D-GA], Sen. Durbin, Richard J. [D-IL], Sen. Britt, Katie Boyd [R-AL], Sen. Peters, Gary C. [D-MI], Sen. Shaheen, Jeanne [D-NH], Sen. Whitehouse, Sheldon [D-RI], Sen. Banks, Jim [R-IN], Sen. Murphy, Christopher [D-CT], Sen. Tillis, Thomas [R-NC], Sen. Kennedy, John [R-LA], Sen. Curtis, John R. [R-UT], Sen. Wicker, Roger F. [R-MS], Sen. Scott, Rick [R-FL]