LA County Sues Roblox Over False Child Safety Claims and Lack of Age Verification

Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit against Roblox, alleging the platform has built a system that leaves children exposed to grooming because it does not go far enough in checking user IDs to prove their age.

The suit names the company for public nuisance and violations of California’s false advertising law.

We obtained a copy of the complaint for you here.

The complaint is direct: “Roblox portrays its platform as a safe and appropriate place for children to play. In reality, and as Roblox well knows, the design of its platform makes children easy prey for pedophiles.”

Reclaim Your Digital Freedom. Get unfiltered coverage of surveillance, censorship, and the technology threatening your civil liberties. SUBSCRIBE

If you weren’t aware of how big Roblox is and why this is important, Roblox serves roughly 144 million daily active users. That’s more than both Fortnite and the entire userbase of the Steam platform combined.

The platform also lets people create and play games, chat through customizable avatars, and spend real money on virtual currency.

LA County’s suit argues Roblox has consistently failed to moderate user-generated content, enforce its own age restrictions, or honestly disclose the risks predators pose to children using the service.

There is no doubt the platform’s moderation gaps have attracted scrutiny for years, and that the platform has had issues with grooming of minors, but the LA lawsuit is the latest in a pattern of governments and researchers documenting the same problem Roblox has repeatedly said it’s addressing, and the latest attempt to mandate digital ID checks.

Roblox rejected the suit’s allegations. A company spokesman said the platform was built “with safety at its core” and pointed to existing protections: “We have advanced safeguards that monitor our platform for harmful content and communications, and users cannot send or receive images via chat, avoiding one of the most prevalent opportunities for misuse seen elsewhere online.”

The company added that it takes action against rule violators and cooperates with law enforcement, closing with: “There is no finish line when it comes to protecting kids and, while no system can be perfect, our commitment to safety never ends.”

The false advertising angle is what is most important to note. LA isn’t suing Roblox over what it collects or who can see it. The county is suing because the company told parents the platform was safe for kids while allegedly knowing otherwise.

States are looking at ways to push digital ID checks and work around constitutional challenges. The framing sidesteps the harder constitutional terrain of mandating design changes and asks a simpler question: Did the company lie? If courts answer yes, the precedent creates new leverage, turning safety commitments into legally actionable representations.

The enforcement mechanism that keeps surfacing in these conversations is identity verification. Protect children online, the argument goes, and you need to know who’s a child.

The lawsuit states:

“Roblox has failed to implement reasonable and readily available safety measures, including age verification, default communications restrictions, meaningful parental controls, effective reporting mechanisms, and escalation systems, to materially reduce foreseeable harm.”

25 US states had tried to push some form of online age verification laws, a number that jumped after the Supreme Court ruled such requirements don’t violate the First Amendment.

The UK’s Online Safety Act requires platforms to verify users’ ages, with fines reaching £18 million or 10% of global revenue. Australia has gone further, banning children under 16 from social media entirely and requiring operators to build age checks into their services. In 2025, age verification went from a fringe policy experiment to a reality across half the United States.

What’s being built, beneath the child safety framing, is an architecture for identity-gating the internet. Each law is justified narrowly, but each one expands the baseline assumption that using a platform requires proving who you are to speak or consume online.