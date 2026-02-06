Sign In
SUBSCRIBE
OPINION

Linux Has One Job in 2026: Make It Easy to Say Yes

What 2026 will really measure is how Linux can survive contact with non-enthusiasts.

Stylized blue-and-white penguin with orange beak standing centered on a laptop-like green screen against a colorful geometric background.
Share

Stand against censorship and surveillance: join Reclaim The Net.

Red shield logo with three stylized black and white arrows curving outward, next to the text 'RECLAIM THE NET' with 'RECLAIM' in grey and 'THE NET' in red

This Post is for Paid Supporters

Reclaim your digital freedom. Get the latest on censorship and surveillance, and learn how to fight back.

SUBSCRIBE

Already a supporter? Sign In.

(If you’re already logged in but still seeing this, refresh this page to show the post.)

Fight censorship and surveillance. Reclaim your digital freedom.

Get news updates, features, and alternative tech explorations to defend your digital rights.

Read More

Share this post