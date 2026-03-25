The Verdict Against Meta and Google That Could End the Anonymous Internet

A Los Angeles jury has found Meta and YouTube negligent in the design of their platforms and awarded $3 million to a plaintiff identified as K.G.M., a young woman who testified that years of near-constant social media use contributed to depression, anxiety, and body dysmorphia. The jury assigned 70% of the responsibility to Meta and 30% to YouTube. Punitive damages came to another $6 million.

The verdict is being reported as a landmark for child safety. It also represents a significant legal mechanism for dismantling anonymous internet access, built in plain sight, with bipartisan enthusiasm and a CEO’s enthusiastic assistance.

K.G.M.’s attorneys built their claim not around what users posted, which Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act largely shields platforms from liability for, but around how the platforms were designed.

Infinite scroll, algorithmically amplified notifications, engagement loops engineered to maximize time on site. The argument treats social media architecture the way product liability law treats a car without brakes. A defective product that the public needs to be protected from.

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If that framing survives appeal, the plaintiffs in over 1,600 similar cases waiting nationally will inherit a tested legal theory for bypassing Section 230 protections entirely. That is a structural change to internet liability law, driven by trial lawyers and a still-contested body of science on social media’s mental health effects.

The science is genuinely disputed. The word “addiction” is making substantial legal and rhetorical waves here. When social media gets classified as a drug, access to it becomes a regulatory and medical matter that the government needs to step in and fix. Who uses it, under what conditions, and who becomes verified are questions for authorities rather than individuals.

Regulating an addictive product and regulating speech should not be the same.

The surveillance infrastructure required to enforce either is identical: identity verification, access controls, and a system that follows users across every platform they use.

Which brings us to what Mark Zuckerberg said on the stand.

Zuckerberg spent more than five hours testifying in Los Angeles Superior Court, becoming visibly agitated under cross-examination.

Prosecutors presented internal emails, including a 2015 estimate that 4 million users under 13 were on Instagram, approximately 30% of all American children aged 10 to 12. An old email from former public policy head Nick Clegg was read into the record: “The fact that we say we don’t allow under-13s on our platform, yet have no way of enforcing it, is just indefensible.” Zuckerberg acknowledged the slow progress: “I always wish that we could have gotten there sooner.”

When pressed on age verification, he told jurors he did not understand why it was difficult. His proposed solution is a detail that deserves the most attention.

Multiple times, Zuckerberg argued that verification should happen not inside individual apps but at the operating system level, handled by Big Tech gatekeepers Apple and Google.

He told the jury that operating system providers “were better positioned to implement age verification tools, since they control the software that runs most smartphones.”

He elaborated: “Doing it at the level of the phone is just a lot cleaner than having every single app out there have to do this separately.” He added that it “would be pretty easy for them” to implement.

This is not a proposal to just verify the ages of Instagram users. It is a proposal to verify the identity of every smartphone user, for every app, at the OS layer.

It applies to every app installed on the device, every website accessed through the phone’s browser, and every message sent through any app on the phone.

Zuckerberg proposed this from the witness stand while simultaneously solving his own legal problem. If Apple and Google own age enforcement, platforms like Meta are no longer responsible for it.

The liability shifts to Cupertino and Mountain View. Two companies already under serious antitrust scrutiny for their control of app distribution would be handed new authority as identity gatekeepers for the internet.

The man under oath, under pressure, handed a high-profile public endorsement to a national digital ID layer baked into the two operating systems running the overwhelming majority of the world’s smartphones.

Legislators will use it. The infrastructure for this is already under construction. California’s SB 976 mandates age verification systems for social media platforms statewide, with implementation rules due by January 2027.

The Ninth Circuit has declined to rule on whether those requirements violate the First Amendment until those regulations are finalized.

Age verification for lawful online speech is advancing in California without a constitutional answer.

The Kids Online Safety Act, pending federally, would direct agencies to develop verification at the device or operating system level, precisely the framework Zuckerberg promoted from the stand.

New York’s SAFE For Kids Act permits facial analysis as an alternative to government ID submission, and biometric data collected to access a social media feed.

These laws require identity databases. Identity databases get breached. A Discord-related breach last year exposed approximately 70,000 government-issued IDs submitted through a third-party customer support system, with attackers claiming the number was higher. Every ID check creates a future breach waiting to happen.

Anonymous and pseudonymous speech online protects real people: whistleblowers, abuse survivors, political dissidents, people exploring medical questions or identities they are not ready to attach their legal names to, and journalists protecting sources.

Mandatory identity verification at the OS level ends all of that for everyone. The stated goal is to protect children from Instagram. The mechanism ends anonymous internet access for every adult who owns a phone.

Meanwhile, a separate New Mexico jury found Meta in violation of state consumer protection law this week, imposing a $375 million penalty after New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez built a case by posing as children on the platforms and documenting the sexual solicitations they received.

The jury determined Meta engaged in what it described as “unconscionable” trade practices and made false or misleading statements about child safety.

Meta said it “disagrees with the verdict and will appeal,” adding: “We work hard to keep people safe on our platforms and are clear about the challenges of identifying and removing bad actors or harmful content. We will continue to defend ourselves vigorously, and we remain confident in our record of protecting teens online.”

The $375 million fine is a fraction of Meta’s $201 billion revenue in 2025.

The chain from these verdicts to surveillance architecture runs through a single word: “addiction.” Public health emergency follows from that classification. Emergency powers follow from the emergency. Age verification follows from emergency powers. OS-level ID checks follow from age verification. Each step is presented as protecting children. What gets built is a surveillance system for everyone unless we can get more people to wake up to it.