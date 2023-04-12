If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

In an announcement, the Republican National Committee (RNC) has declared that growing online video platform Rumble has gained the exclusive online streaming rights to the Republican Presidential Primary debate in August.

This exclusive event, coined the “Fox News Republican Primary Debate in collaboration with Young America's Foundation and Rumble,” is slated to transpire in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this August. Notably, Milwaukee will also serve as the venue for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel shared her enthusiasm for the partnership with Fox News, Young America's Foundation, and Rumble in a statement released earlier today.

Fox News will have the TV broadcast rights, while Rumble will be the sole provider for the online stream.

“I am so excited to announce that Rumble will be the RNC's official streaming partner for the first Republican primary debate,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “This is a big step for our party and country, as Republican leaders we must continue to hold Big Tech accountable for their biases and silencing of conservatives. People deserve a fair, unbiased platform and that's exactly what this partnership will provide – an opportunity for voters to watch the next President of the United States on the Republican debate stage on Rumble.”

Rumble is a growing free speech and creator-friendly alternative to Big Tech platforms such as YouTube and has made big steps towards hosting video content and livestreams to help creators not have to worry about constant deplatformings that take place on Big Tech who inject their own ideology into their policies.

Rumble describes itself as a “high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture.”

“Rumble's mission to protect free speech is not just a slogan, it runs through the DNA of our company,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “We are thrilled to partner with the RNC to bring the debate stage online and help promote open dialogue. Rumble saw record traffic and user engagement during the 2022 midterms, and we're ready to be the premier platform for all candidates in the 2024 elections.”

