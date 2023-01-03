Dave Rubin’s “The Rubin Report” to live stream exclusively on Rumble

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Show host and commentator Dave Rubin’s popular “The Rubin Report” show, which features interviews and news commentary, will now be live streaming exclusively on the free speech video sharing platform Rumble.

The show will go live Monday to Friday at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). Rubin will also continue live streaming an exclusive after-show for subscribers on Rumble’s membership platform Locals which he co-founded.

The Rubin Report is a top 15 podcast in the United States (US) Apple Podcasts “New Commentary” charts. It also has over 1.81 million YouTube subscribers and brought in 19.3 million views on YouTube in December 2022, according to social analytics firm Social Blade.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be furthering my partnership with both Rumble and Locals,” Rubin said. “We are truly building the infrastructure for a free and open internet, which is something that all of us, regardless of political ideology should want. Your ability to think and say what you want is the most fundamental human concept, and the days of big tech silencing us for doing just that are coming to an end.”

Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski added: “Dave is one of the true pioneers, when it comes to the concept of creative independence with his co-founding of Locals.com. So it is beyond fitting that ‘The Rubin Report’ joins our Rumble Exclusive lineup, where we challenge corporate media by empowering our hosts to share real, authentic, and most importantly, independent perspectives on daily events.”

Rubin is the third big name to join “Rumble Exclusives” — the brand for Rumble’s exclusive shows. Previously, journalist Glenn Greenwald and comedian, actor, and podcaster Russell Brand launched live shows as Rumble Exclusives.

Since launching Rumble Exclusives last September, Rumble set a new daily record for users and live stream viewers on the day of the 2022 US midterm elections (November 8, 2022).

The free speech video sharing platform has also launched in-app notifications and announced pre-roll ads.

