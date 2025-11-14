UK Tech Secretary Urges Ofcom to Fast-Track Censorship Law Enforcement

UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall is pressing Ofcom to accelerate the rollout of the controversial censorship law, the Online Safety Act, warning that delays could weaken protections for vulnerable users. In a letter to the communications regulator, she said:

“I remain deeply concerned that delays in implementing duties, such as user empowerment, could hinder our work to protect women and girls from harmful content and protect users from antisemitism.”

Kendall is determined to enforce the controversial law quickly, even as more people have finally realized that the Online Safety Act grants excessive power to regulators over what citizens can say or share online.

Ofcom has confirmed that it expects to publish by July next year a register identifying which companies will face the strictest obligations, including mandatory age verification.

That schedule is roughly a year later than initially promised. The regulator said the delay was due to “factors beyond its control,” citing a legal challenge that raised “complex issues.”

One challenge involves 4chan and Kiwi Farms, platforms often targeted by politicians seeking tighter online speech regulation.

Reclaim The Net recently reported that 4chan’s legal team had rejected Ofcom’s attempt to impose fines under the Act, arguing that the regulator’s enforcement powers overreach.

The law has also drawn criticism abroad.

The US State Department condemned the UK’s online censorship laws, including the Online Safety Act, warning that the powers granted to Ofcom could restrict the open exchange of ideas.

We also covered the growing concern among technology companies that the Act’s broad language and compliance costs could force them to reconsider their presence in the UK.

From a free speech perspective, the Online Safety Act raises several concerns:

Overbroad definitions of harm: The Act compels platforms to remove not only illegal material but also content labeled “harmful,” a term so vague that it risks encompassing lawful political, artistic, or controversial expression.

Chilling effect on discussion: Fear of penalties could lead platforms to preemptively delete legitimate speech to avoid potential violations.

Pressure on smaller platforms: Complex compliance rules may drive independent or overseas platforms to leave the UK altogether, reducing online diversity and choice.

Kendall’s demand for faster enforcement shows that the government isn’t getting the message and intends to move ahead regardless of opposition.

Yet the real test will come when Ofcom begins applying its powers in practice. If enforcement is heavy-handed, the UK could find itself at odds with the open internet tradition it once helped shape.