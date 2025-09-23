US Expands Sanctions on Pro-Censorship Brazilian Justice Alexandre de Moraes

The US government has expanded its sanctions against Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes by going after his inner financial circle, including his wife and their long-running holding company, as part of a broader push to isolate those accused of undermining free speech and democratic norms in Brazil.

Viviane Barci de Moraes and the Lex Institute, a legal and financial entity closely tied to the de Moraes family’s wealth, were sanctioned Monday by both the State Department and the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The latest move builds on the US designation of de Moraes in July for what Washington described as “using his position to authorize arbitrary pre-trial detentions and suppress freedom of expression in Brazil.”

According to the Treasury, “The Lex Institute acts as a holding company for de Moraes, owning his residence in addition to other residential properties. The nominal ownership of many of these properties was transferred from de Moraes and his family to the Lex Institute over a decade ago. De Moraes’ wife, Viviane, is the Managing Partner of the Lex Institute and has been the sole manager and administrator of the Lex Institute since its establishment in 2000. Together, the Lex Institute and Viviane hold the de Moraes family’s wealth.”

This round of sanctions comes on the heels of the conviction of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who, earlier this month, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for allegedly leading a coup attempt in 2022; a move the Trump administration has condemned.

De Moraes continues to face growing international backlash for his aggressive role in silencing online platforms and targeting political expression across the internet.

Through a series of court orders, platform suspensions, and content takedown demands, de Moraes has led what many view as a state-backed effort to suppress speech under the banner of combating disinformation.

In 2024, de Moraes ordered the suspension of the social media platform X throughout Brazil, citing the company’s refusal to comply with court orders requiring the removal of certain accounts.

The decision demanded that X appoint a legal representative in Brazil and take action against users accused of disseminating false information or promoting anti-democratic views.

When the company failed to comply, the court threatened fines, blocked platform access via local internet providers, and directed Apple and Google to remove the app from their Brazilian stores.

That same censorship drive extended to other platforms. In early 2025, de Moraes issued an order suspending access to Rumble, a US-based video-sharing site, over its refusal to remove content and accounts under judicial scrutiny.

Among those targeted was exiled Brazilian commentator Allan dos Santos, whose channel was ordered offline. The ruling once again required the platform to designate legal representation in Brazil and comply with content takedown demands or face punitive action.

De Moraes has also ordered the removal or blocking of numerous social media accounts linked to journalists, influencers, and critics of the court. In some cases, individuals have faced detainment or threats of arrest for social media posts deemed offensive or “anti-democratic.”

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent stated, “Alexandre de Moraes is responsible for an oppressive campaign of censorship, arbitrary detentions, and politicized prosecutions—including against former President Jair Bolsonaro. Today’s action makes clear that Treasury will continue to target individuals who provide material support to de Moraes as he abuses human rights.”

The US has also sanctioned Viviane under Executive Order 13818, which implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

According to the Treasury, she is being designated “for being, or having been, a leader or official of the Lex Institute, an entity whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 13818 as a result of activities related to Viviane’s tenure.”

These financial restrictions add to a series of earlier penalties. In July, the Trump administration revoked the US visas of de Moraes, his family, and close associates.

At that time, the administration made clear that de Moraes’ actions had crossed a line.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated that point in Monday’s announcement: “These sanctions build on a series of actions taken by the Trump Administration to hold Moraes accountable for abusing his authority, creating a censorship complex, blatantly targeting political opponents, and committing serious human rights abuses. Those who protect and enable foreign malign actors like Moraes threaten US interests and will also be held to account.”