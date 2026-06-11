US Opposes UK Online ID Mandate as Nine States Expand Age Checks

The White House has asked Keir Starmer’s government to drop the part of its plan that would cut Britain’s under-16s off from social media, a measure that would have swept up roughly 13 million young people.

The request arrived in a formal US submission to the UK consultation titled “Growing Up in the Online World,” published by the US Embassy in London. The pushback is narrower than the headline suggests.

The administration raised concern about rules that would “impose disproportionate compliance burdens on American companies or that apply to one platform but not similar services.”

Where the submission lands hardest is on identity documents. The administration wrote that it would “strongly oppose regulations that require or create conditions that compel platforms to collect government-issued IDs (e.g., driver’s licenses, passports), which create serious privacy and security risks, encourage surveillance systems vulnerable to abuse, and chill freedom of speech.”

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Forcing someone to hand a passport scan to a website builds the exact surveillance plumbing that gets abused later and Washington said the words “chill freedom of speech” out loud. Credit where it is due.

But then the door swings back open. The same document keeps age verification on the table for adult material, backing “narrowly targeted requirements primarily with respect to pornographic and adult commercial content (e.g., online gambling, tobacco sales, alcohol sales), rather than broad social media bans.”

It then frames the wider position. “The United States does not categorically oppose age assurance measures, but we urge careful consideration of their scope and implementation,” the submission reads.

That means that ultimately the principle of checking your age before you can speak or read online survives. Only the bluntest version of it gets rejected.

The administration also threw its weight behind a specific fix, saying it “strongly supports privacy-preserving age assurance technologies.”

That phrase points at zero-knowledge proofs, the cryptographic trick that lets a site confirm you clear an age threshold without seeing your birth date or your ID. It sounds like the clean answer but it’s not.

A proof that you are over 18 does nothing to stop a site from logging your IP address, fingerprinting your device, or demanding the check again every single day. It does nothing about the data-broker profiles already sitting on most people. The proof shrinks one piece of what you hand over. The checkpoint itself stays bolted to the front door of the open web and you are now showing papers to the doorman to get in.

Who decides which content sits behind that door is the question nobody in either government wants pinned down. “Adult content” is the lazy example everyone reaches for. The definitions written into law rarely stop there and the people writing them are the same people who would rather you not see certain things.

On usage limits and screen time, Washington pushed parents over the state. The submission “favors parental empowerment,” and spells out the reasoning. “Parents should be able to control their children’s online experiences, not prescribed one-size-fits-all government restrictions,” the White House wrote. That is the right instinct. It also sits awkwardly next to what states already signed into law at home.

Here is the part the submission does not mention. While the US warns London about chilling speech, it is already running a pipe of its own.

The states have spent two years assembling the exact ID checkpoint the submission tells Britain to avoid. The Supreme Court upheld Texas HB 1181 in June 2025 in Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton, a 6-3 ruling that lets the state force adult sites to verify age before entry, by government ID or a third-party credential.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the majority that “adults have no First Amendment right to avoid age verification.” That one line melted decades of precedent and read to every state legislature as a green light.

They took it. Nine states had adult-content age-verification laws in effect by the end of 2025, among them Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Arizona, and Ohio, with more drafting their own. Several reach past pornography.

Florida and Arkansas wrote laws pointed at social media itself, sweeping in platforms that host little or no adult material. Utah, Nebraska, and New York passed measures forcing platforms to bar younger users or collect parental consent.

California went its own way with an Age-Appropriate Design Code that pushes services toward estimating the age of everyone who shows up. Courts have frozen some of these and let others stand, so the check you hit now depends on which state you log in from and which judge ruled last.

A US submission can warn London that ID mandates “chill freedom of speech” while Texas already demands the ID, the Supreme Court has blessed the demand, and the states lining up behind Texas are copying the requirement rather than the caution in the letter to Britain.

Whatever Washington tells a foreign government, the direction of travel at home is toward proving who you are before you read.

That fight will be loud and it will be fought over commercial categories rather than the thing being lost. The thing being lost is the default that an adult, or a 15-year-old reading the news, can open a site without first proving who they are to a verifier that logs the visit.

Washington pushed back on the crudest form of that and then endorsed the polished form. The British government wants the polished form badly. Two governments arguing over the gauge of the fence is not the same as a government deciding there should be no fence.