Resist censorship. Reject surveillance. Reclaim your voice.

Support the exposure of censorship and surveillance, and protect your digital rights:

Resist censorship. Reject surveillance. Reclaim your voice.

Support the exposure of censorship and surveillance, and protect your digital rights:

  • 1:15 PM ET

Germany Rejects US Free Speech Criticism as Social Media Arrests Fuel International Condemnation

Berlin insists on free speech, even as memes come with a price tag and a warrant.

Three overlapping sketch-style speech bubbles with rough brushstrokes and splatter on a black background, the central and left bubbles painted with the horizontal black-red-gold stripes of the German flag and a third orange-red bubble partially visible behind them.

Despite not backing down over arresting citizens for posts on social media, German officials have rejected accusations from a recent US human rights report that accused the country of cracking down on free speech.

But discontent is growing both within Germany’s borders and among its political leadership.

The US State Department criticized Berlin’s handling of open discourse, suggesting that German authorities were restricting speech.

Across the country, stories continue to emerge of politicians turning citizens over to law enforcement for voicing opinions online. In one case, a 64-year-old man was fined €825 ($962) after police raided his home over a meme that labeled then-Economy Minister Robert Habeck a “professional idiot.”

Similar episodes have raised debate about whether government-backed efforts to police “hate speech” are being used to suppress political opposition and dissent.

More: Germany’s War on Jokes

Despite these developments, the German government maintains that its actions are in line with democratic norms. “There is no censorship here in Germany,” said government spokesperson Steffen Meyer, speaking for Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s cabinet. “A very high degree of freedom of expression prevails, and we will continue to defend this in every possible way.”

Meyer dismissed the US criticism as “unfounded,” insisting that the government’s efforts target antisemitism in all its forms.

Yet, the reality looks different. People are still waking up to police raids over their social media posts.

While Berlin’s leadership clings to claims of tolerance, the widening gap between official assurances and the experience of many Germans is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

